Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Tuesday that Wacha (dead arm) will have his next start pushed back but is expected to avoid the 15-day injured list, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.
Cora didn't specify when exactly he expects Wacha to make his next start, but the skipper sounded optimistic that the right-hander would overcome his bout with dead arm in quick fashion. Until Wacha is able to throw a bullpen session, however, the Red Sox might not be able to offer up a clear target date for his return to the rotation.
