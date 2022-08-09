Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Wacha is expected to cover about five innings in his rehab start Tuesday for Double-A Portland, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Five innings or 85 pitches will be the target for Wacha in what should be the final outing of his two-start minor-league rehab assignment. If his shoulder responds well coming out of Tuesday's start, Wacha should be activated from the 15-day injured list to make his return to the Boston rotation Sunday against the Yankees at Fenway Park.