Wacha (6-1) earned the win over Detroit on Wednesday, completing six innings and allowing two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out seven.

Wacha got off to a rough start in the outing, serving up a two-run homer to Javier Baez in the first inning. The right-hander settled down from there, keeping the Tigers off the scoreboard for the remainder of his start. Along the way, Wacha racked up a season-high seven strikeouts. It has been a resurgent campaign for the veteran hurler, as he boasts a 2.34 ERA and 1.04 WHIP over 65.1 innings. His six wins rank second on the club.