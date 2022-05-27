Wacha did not factor in the decision against the White Sox on Thursday, completing 4.1 innings and allowing five runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out five batters.

Wacha was provided plenty of run support, as Boston built a six-run lead after two innings. However, Andrew Vaughn tagged the right-hander for a three-run double in the third frame, and Wacha was lifted after serving up a two-run homer to Vaughn in the fifth. The hurler ended up being charged with a season-worst five runs after giving up two or fewer runs in teach of his first six starts. He'll look to bounce back in his next outing, which is scheduled to come against Cincinnati next week.