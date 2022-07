Wacha (arm) is likely to be placed on the injured list, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Wacha was already ruled out from his scheduled start Friday, though it appears that he will be in for a lengthier absence. To this point, Wacha has only been diagnosed with a "heavy arm," so he may be able to return shortly after the All-Star break. Connor Seabold is expected to enter the rotation in Wacha's place.