Wacha (arm) could start Friday against the Yankees, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports. "Tomorrow, he's going to get back on the mound. If everything goes well, hopefully Friday will be the day for him," Red Sox manager Alex Cora said.

Wacha was scratched from his previous start due to a heavy arm but might be ready to start after a few days off. He played catch at Fenway Park on Tuesday and reported the arm feels better than it did over the weekend.