Manager Alex Cora said Sunday that Wacha could be scratched from Monday's scheduled start against the Rays since he's dealing with a heavy arm, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Wacha gave up four runs in five innings during Tuesday's start against Toronto, and he's dealing with an arm issue ahead of his next turn through the rotation. While Cora said that a decision hasn't yet been made regarding Wacha's status, Kutter Crawford would likely step in to start if Wacha is unavailable.