Wacha (10-1) earned the win over Minnesota on Wednesday, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out seven batters over six innings.

Wacha induced a modest eight swinging strikes in the contest but still managed a healthy seven strikeouts. He allowed a two-run homer to Luis Arraez in the third inning but otherwise kept Minnesota off the scoreboard en route to his 10th win of the campaign. Wacha is posting a career-low 7.2 K/9 on the campaign, yet he is also on pace for career-best marks in ERA (2.56) and WHIP (1.02). He's been fortunate to record an unusually low BABIP, however, so it's logical to wonder if his strong numbers will continue to hold.