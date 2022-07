Wacha (shoulder) will likely go on a rehab assignment next week, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

He hasn't seen game action since throwing five innings June 28, so Wacha will need at least one rehab start before rejoining the rotation. Wacha has a 3.45 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 31 strikeouts over 44.1 innings in his last eight starts. Rich Hill (knee) is expected back next week.