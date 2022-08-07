Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Wacha (shoulder) will make another rehab start Tuesday for Triple-A Worcester, MLB.com reports.
Wacha was impressive during an Aug. 4 outing for Worcester, retiring the first 13 batters and 14 of 15 over a scoreless 4.2 innings. Cora said the goal is one more rehab start before Wacha joins the club at the end of the week. Wacha tentatively lines up to start Sunday's home game against the Yankees.
