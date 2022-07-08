Wacha was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday, retroactive to July 5, with right shoulder inflammation.

Wacha has been unable to start this week due to a "heavy arm," and he's now been diagnosed with shoulder inflammation. It hasn't appeared to be a serious injury since until recently the Red Sox still expected the right-hander to start Friday, and he'll be eligible to be reinstated after the All-Star break. Connor Seabold was recalled in a corresponding move and will start Friday versus the Yankees.