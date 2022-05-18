The Red Sox are expected to bring Wacha (intercostal) back from the 15-day injured list to start Friday's game against the Mariners, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Wacha apparently checked out fine after throwing a two-inning simulated game Monday, so unless he experiences a setback in the next couple of days, he'll be ready to reclaim his spot in Boston's rotation. Prior to being placed on the IL with left intercostal irritation, Wacha went 3-0 with a 1.38 ERA and 0.92 WHIP in 26 innings over his first five starts.