Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Wacha (shoulder) will make one more rehab start Tuesday for Triple-A Worcester.
Wacha was impressive during an Aug. 4 outing for the WooSox, retiring the first 13 batters and 14 of 15 over a scoreless 4.2 innings. Cora said the goal is one more rehab start before Wacha joins the club at the end of the week.
