Wacha (4-1) earned the win over the Angels on Monday with a complete game shutout in which he allowed three hits and one walk while striking out six.

Wacha was masterful in the performance, at one point retiring 15 straight batters and completing the game without allowing any runners to reach third base. The right-hander gave up only one hit after the first inning en route to his first shutout since the 2017 season. Wacha hasn't allowed an earned run over 14.2 innings across his past two starts, and he now carries a sterling 1.99 ERA on the season. He'll look to keep rolling in his next start, which will likely come in Seattle this weekend.