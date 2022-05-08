Wacha was scratched from his scheduled start Sunday against the White Sox due to side soreness, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Per Smith, Wacha underwent an MRI on his side that revealed nothing overly concerning, but because the right-hander has a history of oblique injuries, the Red Sox decided to err on the side of caution and pull him off his scheduled turn through the rotation. Tanner Houck will get the starting nod in the series finale with the White Sox, but Wacha could be ready to go by the time his next turn comes up next weekend in Texas.
More News
-
Red Sox's Michael Wacha: Continues hot start•
-
Red Sox's Michael Wacha: Another solid performance•
-
Red Sox's Michael Wacha: Pitches well in win•
-
Red Sox's Michael Wacha: Throws five scoreless innings•
-
Red Sox's Michael Wacha: Tosses 4.1 innings in debut•
-
Red Sox's Michael Wacha: Ramps up to four innings•