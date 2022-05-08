Wacha was scratched from his scheduled start Sunday against the White Sox due to side soreness, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Per Smith, Wacha underwent an MRI on his side that revealed nothing overly concerning, but because the right-hander has a history of oblique injuries, the Red Sox decided to err on the side of caution and pull him off his scheduled turn through the rotation. Tanner Houck will get the starting nod in the series finale with the White Sox, but Wacha could be ready to go by the time his next turn comes up next weekend in Texas.