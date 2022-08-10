Red Sox manager Alex Cora said there's a "good chance" Wacha (shoulder) will be activated from the 15-day injured list Sunday against the Yankees, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

In anticipation of Wacha's return, Cora said that Rich Hill -- who started Tuesday against Atlanta -- will be available out of the bullpen for the weekend series rather than returning to the hill Sunday on his standard four days' rest. Assuming Wacha experiences no setbacks with his shoulder during an upcoming bullpen session, he looks like he'll face no restrictions in his start against the Yankees. While making the second start of his rehab assignment at Double-A Portland on Tuesday, Wacha struck out five over 4.1 innings (79 pitches) while allowing two earned runs on four hits and two walks.