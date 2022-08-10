Red Sox manager Alex Cora said there's a "good chance" Wacha (shoulder) will be activated from the 15-day injured list Sunday against the Yankees, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
In anticipation of Wacha's return, Cora said that Rich Hill -- who started Tuesday against Atlanta -- will be available out of the bullpen for the weekend series rather than returning to the hill Sunday on his standard four days' rest. Assuming Wacha experiences no setbacks with his shoulder during an upcoming bullpen session, he looks like he'll face no restrictions in his start against the Yankees. While making the second start of his rehab assignment at Double-A Portland on Tuesday, Wacha struck out five over 4.1 innings (79 pitches) while allowing two earned runs on four hits and two walks.
More News
-
Red Sox's Michael Wacha: Eyeing five-inning rehab start•
-
Red Sox's Michael Wacha: Needs another rehab start•
-
Red Sox's Michael Wacha: Throws 63 pitches in rehab outing•
-
Red Sox's Michael Wacha: Beginning rehab stint•
-
Red Sox's Michael Wacha: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Red Sox's Michael Wacha: Another sim game coming up•