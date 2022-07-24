Wacha (shoulder) will throw a simulated game Monday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
This will be Wacha's first time throwing to hitters since right shoulder inflammation shut him down earlier this month. The Red Sox will have a better indication of next steps for the right-hander following Monday's session. A rehab assignment is expected.
More News
-
Red Sox's Michael Wacha: Close to facing hitters•
-
Red Sox's Michael Wacha: Bullpen session on tap•
-
Red Sox's Michael Wacha: Officially moves to injured list•
-
Red Sox's Michael Wacha: Likely headed for IL•
-
Red Sox's Michael Wacha: Won't go Friday•
-
Red Sox's Michael Wacha: Unsure of status for Friday•