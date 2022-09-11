Wacha (11-1) earned the win against Baltimore on Saturday, allowing three runs on six hits while striking out five and walking none over six innings.

Wacha tossed 60 of 82 pitches for strikes across six frames Saturday. Cedric Mullins accounted for two of the runs against Wacha, thanks to a solo shot in the third and an RBI single in the fifth. The other earned run came on a Jorge Mateo sac fly. Wacha has been impressive in his last six games, picking up five quality starts and four wins without losing a contest. During that span he has a 2.73 ERA across 36.2 innings. His season ERA now sits at 2.69.