Wacha (8-1) earned the win against Baltimore on Saturday, allowing no runs on four hits while striking out four and walking one over 5.2 innings.

Wacha was lights-out across 5.2 innings, limiting the damage to just five baserunners and not allowing any to score. He threw 52 of 79 pitches for strikes in the contest. The righty has not allowed an earned run in two games since returning from the IL. He has lowered his ERA to 2.28 in the process.