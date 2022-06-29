Wacha allowed four runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out two in five innings Tuesday. He did not factor into the decision in the 6-5 loss in Toronto.

Wacha got off to a rough start, allowing three hits and two walks in Toronto's three-run first inning. He allowed three more hits in the third inning, leading to the fourth run against him. The veteran struggled with command Tuesday and needed 90 pitches to complete the five innings. His three walks tied his season high and were a departure from the excellent control he displayed in his previous six starts, as he'd issued just five free passes in 34.2 innings during that span.