Wacha (11-2) took the loss Sunday in Toronto, allowing five runs on six hits and a walk while striking out four in four innings.

Wacha was hit hard Sunday, allowing a home run in each of the second, third and fourth innings. The 31-year-old did not give up three homers in any of his first 21 starts this season but was taken deep three times in each of his last two starts. He will be a free agent after the season and has played well enough to likely get a better deal than the one-year, $7 million contract he received for 2022. For the season, he went 11-2 with a 3.32 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 104:31 K:BB in 127.1 innings across 23 starts.