Wacha (shoulder) did not allow a hit and struck out eight across 4.2 innings with Triple-A Worcester in a rehab outing Thursday, Joe McDonald of the Worcester Telegram & Gazette reports.

Wacha threw 63 pitches in his first rehab outing and looked quite sharp. It's unclear where he'll make his next start, but Wacha will return to Boston on Friday to get treatment and prepare to throw another bullpen session.