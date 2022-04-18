Wacha allowed a hit and two walks while striking out five in five scoreless innings in Sunday's win over the Twins. He didn't factor into the decision.

Wacha threw 72 pitches during his season debut Monday against Detroit, and he had a slight uptick in his workload by throwing 79 pitches during Sunday's sharp outing. However, he was forced to settle for the no-decision since the Red Sox failed to get on the board until the bottom of the sixth inning. After posting a 5.05 ERA in 29 appearances (23 starts) with the Rays last year, the 30-year-old has allowed just one run in 9.1 innings to begin his time with the Red Sox. Wacha tentatively lines up to face his former team in Tampa Bay on Saturday.