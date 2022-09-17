Wacha yielded a run on seven hits over seven innings against Kansas City on Friday. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision.

Wacha tossed five scoreless innings before the Royals opened the game's scoring in the sixth with Salvador Perez's RBI single. The 31-year-old righty lowered his season ERA to 2.61 with a 92:26 K:BB through 20 starts. Since the start of June, Wacha is 8-0 with a 2.70 ERA across 73.1 frames. He's lined up to start in Cincinnati next week.