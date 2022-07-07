Wacha (arm) is unsure whether he'll be able to start Friday against the Yankees, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Manager Alex Cora recently expressed optimism that Wacha would be able to start Friday's matchup, but his status is in question as he continues to deal with a heavy arm. The right-hander will presumably continue to be monitored before the Red Sox determine his status for Friday's matchup.
