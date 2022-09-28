Wacha tossed 3.1 innings, giving up six runs on eight hits while striking out three in Tuesday's 13-9 win over the Orioles. He did not factor into the decision.

Wacha struggled to keep the Orioles off the bases Tuesday, surrendering eight runs and three homers, both of which were season highs. The blow up ended a five game streak of quality starts for the 31-year-old and raised his ERA from 2.70 to 3.06 on the season. He'll look to return to form in his final start of the 2022 campaign, which is tentatively set to come Sunday versus the Blue Jays.