Wacha (arm) didn't respond well to his most recent throwing session and is no longer considered an option to start Friday's game against the Yankees, Sean McAdam of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

The Red Sox haven't announced a replacement starter for Friday's game, but Wacha looks like he'll have his turn in the rotation skipped entirely while he contends with what the team is labeling a "heavy arm." According to Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican, Wacha remains hopeful to avoid a stint on the injured list, but that could hinge on how he feels following his next throwing session, which is likely to come in another day or two.