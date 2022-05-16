Wacha (intercostal) completed a two-inning simulated game Monday, Steve Hewitt of the Boston Herald reports.
The Red Sox plan to re-evaluate Wacha on Tuesday before deciding his next steps, but based on all accounts, the right-hander looked good during his 35-pitch throwing session Monday. According to Alex Speier of The Boston Globe, Wacha faced utility man Christian Arroyo during the simulated game and made use of all of his pitches, even generating a few swings and misses. He'll be eligible to return from the 15-day injured list this weekend and could make a start in the Red Sox's series against Seattle if the coaching and training staffs are comfortable activating him without sending him on a rehab assignment beforehand.