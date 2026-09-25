Gasper will likely miss the AL Wild Card Series against the Yankees after suffering a biceps injury during the first game of Friday's doubleheader against the Cubs, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

The results of Gasper's MRI have not been disclosed, but it sounds like the Red Sox are preparing to be without him for at least the first round of the playoffs. Gasper was injured on a swinging strikeout in the fifth inning of Friday's matinee. Manager Chad Tracy said afterward that Gasper was in "some pretty good discomfort."