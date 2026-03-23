The Red Sox optioned Gasper to Triple-A Worcester on Monday.

Boston also reassigned Matt Thaiss to minor-league camp as part of Monday's roster cuts, solidifying Carlos Narvaez and Connor Wong as the big club's two catchers heading into Opening Day. Gasper is kicking off his second stint with the Red Sox after previously spending his 2024 rookie campaign in Boston before he was traded to the Twins last offseason. He saw limited action at the big-league level for Minnesota in 2025, slashing .158/.257/.232 with two home runs, two stolen bases, 11 RBI and 15 runs in 45 games.