Red Sox's Mickey Gasper: Rejoining starting nine Wednesday

Gasper (groin) will start at catcher and bat leadoff in Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.

A tight groin had kept Gasper out of the starting nine in the Red Sox's previous two games, but he was available off the bench Tuesday and went on to strike out in a pinch-hitting appearance before catching the final inning of a 6-1 loss. Gasper looks to have avoided any setbacks following the late-game cameo and should be ready to handle a full nine-inning workload behind the plate in Wednesday's contest.