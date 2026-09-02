Gasper went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional run scored during Tuesday's 9-6 loss to the Mariners.

Gasper got the Red Sox on the board early with a solo homer in the first inning. He's gone deep in back-to-back games and has seven homers over his last 13 games since being recalled from Triple-A Worcester on Aug. 16. Gasper should continue to see plenty of playing time over the next couple of weeks, given his strong play at the plate coupled with Willson Contreras (hamstring) being on the 10-day injured list.