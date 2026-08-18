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Red Sox's Mickey Gasper: Smashes first homer of 2026

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Gasper went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and an RBI groundout during Bostons' 11-1 win over Arizona on Monday.

The Red Sox needed another bat in the lineup after Masataka Yoshida (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday and Jahmai Jones (undisclosed) was a late scratch from the lineup. Gasper got the call from Triple-A Worcester, and he contributed immediately with a solo long ball in the seventh inning, his first in the majors this season and third of his big-league career. He could see additional reps at DH if Jones' absence extends beyond Monday's series opener.

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