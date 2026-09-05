Gasper went 2-for-4 with a solo home run during the Red Sox's 1-0 win over the Orioles on Friday.

Gasper's solo homer off Shane Baz in the first inning proved to be the only run scored in Friday's affair. Gasper has made the most of his opportunity in the big leagues since being promoted from Triple-A in mid-August, especially now with Willson Contreras (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list. Since being recalled from Triple-A, Gasper has gone 17-for-45 (.378) with eight home runs, 15 RBI and 11 runs scored. If he continues his strong play at the plate, the Red Sox may have to make some tough roster decisions when one of Contreras, Curtis Mead (wrist) or Masataka Yoshida (hamstring) returns from the IL.