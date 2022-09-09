Blais batted .301/.353/.542 with five homers and 18 steals across 40 games in the rookie-level Florida Coast League this season.

A 2021 international signee from the Dominican Republic, Bleis showed off his speed and extra-base ability in rookie ball this year, but he also struck out in 26.9 percent of his plate appearances with just a 6 percent walk rate. Usually, talented youngsters like him put up far better-looking plate-discipline stats in the minors. He also had a .394 BABIP; normalize that and his stats suddenly don't look so spectacular anymore. There's real upside here, but Bleis comes with plenty of bust risk as well.