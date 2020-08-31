site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's Mike Kickham: Called up by Boston
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Kickham's contract was selected by the Red Sox on Monday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
If the 31-year-old lefty gets into a game, it will be his first at the big-league level since 2014. He owns a career 10.98 ERA across 30.1 innings in the majors.
