Kickham won't start Wednesday's game against the Braves but is expected to serve as Boston's primary pitcher out of the bullpen behind opener Robinson Leyer, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.

Given that Kickham hasn't pitched in the big leagues since 2014, Boston likely wouldn't have counted on him to work especially deep if he had worked as a traditional starter, so covering the middle innings after Leyer records the first handful of outs should at least increase the 31-year-old lefty's chances of factoring into the decision. Kickham spent the 2019 season with the Marlins' Triple-A affiliate in New Orleans, compiling a 4.27 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 84:36 K:BB in 86.1 innings.