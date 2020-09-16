site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's Mike Kickham: Rewarded with second start
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Kickham will start Wednesday against the Marlins.
Kickham was rewarded with a second start after his effort last week against the Rays. In what was his first MLB start since 2013, he struck out eight across four innings.
