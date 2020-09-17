Kickham (1-1) allowed six runs on seven hits (two home runs) while striking out three across 2.2 innings Wednesday as he took the loss against the Marlins.

Kickham was unable to keep the ball in the park as he surrendered a two-run homer to Garrett Cooper in the first and got taken yard again by Jorge Alfaro to cap off a four-run third inning for the Marlins. The 32-year-old's ERA ballooned to an 8.49 although he does have a 15:3 K:BB across 11.2 innings. It's unclear at the moment if manager Ron Roenicke has plans for Kickham to start again or if he'll return to a long-relief role out of the bullpen moving forward.