Kickham will start Wednesday's game against the Braves, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
The 31-year-old had his contract selected by the Red Sox on Monday and will appear in the big leagues Wednesday for the first time since 2014. Given Boston's rotation struggles this season, a strong outing could be enough to earn a second look through the starting rotation. Kickham appeared in 31 games (13 starts) at the Triple-A level last season and had a 4.27 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 84:36 K:BB over 86.1 innings.