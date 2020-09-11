Kickham allowed two earned runs on three hits and one walk while striking out eight across four innings Thursday against the Rays. He did not factor into the decision.

Kickham surrendered a pair of solo home runs, but also racked up 14 swinging strikes on 65 total pitches. This was his longest outing since joining the big-league club, though he's struck out 12 hitters in nine innings of work. If Kickham remains in the rotation, he'll have the chance to work five innings for the first time this season. However, his future usage is unclear as Boston continues to shuffle their rotation.