Kickham allowed three earned runs on five hits and no walks while striking out none across three innings Wednesday against the Braves. He did not factor into the decision.

Kickham followed an opener but was hit hard immediately upon entering the game. All three of his earned runs came in his first inning of work, including a two-run home run by the second batter he faced. He did settle in to record two scoreless frames before being pulled after 48 pitches. It's unclear how Boston will use Kickham going forward, as this was his season debut with the club.