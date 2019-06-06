Shawaryn may pitch in Thursday's game against the Royals, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.

Manager Alex Cora tabbed Ryan Weber to start Thursday in what could amount to a bullpen game. "Most likely Weber but we'll see," Cora said. "A combination of (Weber) and (Michael) Shawaryn. I don't want to say opener thing. We trust these guys, but most likely both of them are going to be part of it. We'll map it out." If Weber can't get deep into the game, expect to see Shawaryn make his MLB debut. He was called up last Friday and has yet to appear in a game. As a starter in the minors, Shawaryn can give the Red Sox length if needed. The right-hander has posted a 3.72 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and a .230 batting average against over 10 starts for Triple-A Pawtucket before his promotion.