Shawaryn was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
The move creates space on the 40-man roster for the Red Sox to add Christian Arroyo, who was claimed off waivers from Cleveland last week. Shawaryn struggled to a 9.74 ERA in his 20.1-inning debut last season.
