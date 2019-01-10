Red Sox's Mike Shawaryn: Heads to MLB spring training
Shawaryn received an invitation to major-league spring training Thursday.
The right-hander reached Triple-A for the first time last season, amassing a 3.93 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP in 36 innings at Pawtucket. 2018 marked the first time he failed to strike out a batter per inning, though he continued to exhibit good control, walking just 38 hitters in 149.1 innings of work between Double-A and Triple-A. There's not really a hole in Boston's pitching staff for Shawaryn to fill out of spring training, but given his proximity to the majors, there's a decent chance that he comes up to the majors at some point in 2019 to make a spot start or two.
