Shawaryn was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Sunday.

Shawaryn joined the Red Sox in September but was unable to show enough in spring training that he was worthy of a spot on the Opening Day roster. The 25-year-old will begin the season in Pawtucket, where he posted a 4.52 ERA and 1.40 WHIP during 2019.

