Shawaryn walked two and struck out two over 2.1 scoreless innings in Thursday's 7-6 win over the Rangers.

After starter David Price's location betrayed him, Boston's bullpen stepped in to save the day. It began with Shawaryn, who entered with one out in the second inning. After Thursday's effort, he's allowed just one hit and one run in 8.1 relief innings while striking out 13. None of his four outings have lasted fewer than two innings. The right-hander was a starter in the minors but may find himself in a new role at the major-league level.