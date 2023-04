Romero is on the 7-day injured list with Single-A Salem due to back stiffness, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.

According to Callis, Romero is expected to be activated sometime this month. Romero dealt with the back issue during spring training. The 19-year-old shortstop will look to build off his impressive 19-game pro debut from last year, where he slashed .304/.368/.506 across rookie ball and Single-A.