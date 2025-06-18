default-cbs-image
Double-A Portland placed Romero on its 7-day injured list June 4 due to an unspecified injury.

Romero was slashing .246/.335/.457 with five home runs and three steals across 159 plate appearances before being shut down with the injury. The Red Sox haven't provided a timeline for the 21-year-old infielder's return to the Double-A lineup.

