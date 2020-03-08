Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: At designated hitter again
Moreland (hamstring) is batting fifth as the designated hitter in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins.
Moreland returned to the lineup as the DH for Saturday's contest and will do so again Sunday after going 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored. The 34-year-old picked up the hamstring injury last weekend, but it shouldn't impact his availability for Opening Day as he's set to begin the season at first base for the Red Sox.
